Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2023

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart, will be open Monday.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The last Monday of May honors and mourns members of the US armed forces who died serving the country. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29.

Many office workers and school children will see a day off to start the summer season. Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2023.

Post Office

Memorial Day is one of 11 holidays when the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail. Post offices will be closed.

UPS (UPS) will also not operate, however, its Express Critical services will remain open.

Similarly, FedEx (FDX) will largely remain closed Monday. Its Custom Critical service will operate, and FedEx (FDX) Office will be open with modified hours.

Retailers

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kroger (KR), will be open Monday.

Notably, Costco (COST) will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Sam’s Club will have reduced hours and close at 6 p.m. local time, Walmart said.

Make sure to check with local stores to see their operating hours.

Financial Services

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ) will not be trading on Monday.

Since it’s a banking holiday, the Federal Reserve bank will be closed as well as most major banks. But as always, ATMs and online banking will be available for use.

