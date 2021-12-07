Here are tips you need to know to avoid house fires this holiday season!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most dangerous because of fire hazards such as Christmas tree lights and candles. Taking safety precautions can keep your house looking festive while also keeping your family protected.
According to the national fire protection association there are about 160 home fires each holiday season. It also responds to an average of two deaths, 14 injuries, and 10 million dollars in property damage.
Here are some things firefighters say you can do to prevent fires caused by holiday lights.
- turn lights off before leaving the house and overnight
- do not interchange outdoor and indoor lights
- do not use staples or nails to hang lights because they can create potential electric shock
- make sure to replace old lightbulbs to avoid electric shock or a fire
- keep three feet from any heater and combustibles
- keep candles away from anything that can ignite and blow them out before leaving your house and going to bed
Assistant fire chief for Terre Haute Fire Department, Brent Lloyd says being cautious when burning candles and using space heaters is also important.
"Make sure you keep a few feet space between any heater and any combustibles also the same thing for candles make sure you have three feet clearance between the candle and anything else that can ignite" says Lloyd.
Also make sure your guests staying at your house know your fire escape plan.