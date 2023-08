WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you're out working in this heat, you need to pay attention to your body.

Watch out for signs of heatstroke.

If you have difficulty breathing, a rapid heart rate, or your skin feels hot to the touch - be careful.

Other symptoms include feeling dizzy or having a body temperature over 103 degrees.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, call 9-1-1. Slowly sip a glass of cool water.

You can also use ice packs on your neck and underarms to cool down.