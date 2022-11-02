Here are some creative ways to dispose of your old pumpkins

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, more than 1.3 billion pumpkins end up in landfills across the nation. This can be very harmful to our overall environment.
Now, we are learning of new ways to save your pumpkins from ending up in just another landfill.
Ryan Cummins is getting ready to sell his leftover pumpkins from this year's fall festivities to the community. But he realizes that many people will just throw out their pumpkins after Halloween night.
"Halloween is over, and you got these pumpkins on your front porch, if the squirrels haven't eaten them or anything like that, so what do we do with them, just throw them in the trash?" Ryan Cummins, the co-owner of the Apple House, said.
Cummins says throwing pumpkins in the trash is not the best option.
"Getting them in your composite pile is beneficial," he said. "Putting them out for wildlife food is good. A lot of critters will eat on the pumpkins."
More recently, Cummins has taken an even more creative approach of giving your pumpkins a second life.
"Use it as a planter," he said. "What you do is you take your old Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin, clean it out, fill it with some soil, and then you can take any kind of fall annual flower, like pansies, and drop them down in the pot and plant them."
And the creativity doesn't stop there. Other locals are stepping up to encourage you of new ways to help the environment too.
"When food waste goes to landfills, it creates methane which is a very powerful greenhouse gas, so we want to keep food waste out of landfills," Shikha Bhattacharyya, the Executive Director of reTHink, Inc, said.
Instead, you can also try planting your pumpkin seeds or include them in a delicious fall recipe.
Finally, you can consider giving your pumpkins to local farmers as the animals would love to enjoy them!