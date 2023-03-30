Helt Fire & Rescue receives $8K grant from Community Foundation

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Community Foundation recently awarded a $8,000 grant to Helt Fire & Rescue.
The money will be used to purchase a commercial-grade gear extractor washing machine. It will help clean their personal protective equipment. Fire officials say this will help the community by ensuring its first responders are safe.
"Fire contaminants can expose firefighters to cancer-causing carcinogens and other harmful chemicals. Being able to wash equipment after a fire episode will ensure the safety of the firefighters," said Fire Chief Scott Peebles.
"With the declining numbers of volunteer fire fighters across the county the Foundation thinks it is in the best interest of the fire department to keep their members and the community safe from spreading carcinogens from their protective gear when we are on scene or at the fire station," said Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation.