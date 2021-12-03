Helping Loved Ones Recover This Holiday Season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is a time when many people get together with loved ones, some of who may be struggling with addiction. If you are going to talk to a loved one about recovery, it's important to do it the right way.

"First, avoid confrontation, that never goes well," Says Dr. Jennifer Hutchens, the CEO of Anabranch Recovery Center. "Start by planting the seeds. Start with, 'I miss who you were, I miss my son or my daughter.'"

It's important to keep in mind that you can't help someone who doesn't want help. If your loved one does want help, you can reach out to Anabranch Recovery Center at (888) 303-3580 or at their website, here.