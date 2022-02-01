 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Helping His Hands sets up page on TikTok to help recruit volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
HHH TikTok

HHH TikTok

 WTHI Editor

Local non-profit heads to TikTok

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The non-profit has started a page on TikTok. Helping His Hands joined the social media platform in the last month. The page comes as part of a larger effort to build its volunteer base.

For the last year, the organization has been working with video game players and streamers across the country. These folks can help out when a disaster hits their area. They supply vital information for volunteers who are heading to their area. Sometimes they also get the word out about Helping His Hands.

Getting the word out has become a big goal for director Scott Shipman. He's been getting the organization a good representation on other social media platforms. But Shipman says TikTok is the next important step. Making sure their message is getting out to the youth of the country.

Shipman says, "When someone suggests something I don't want to shut that down. I don't want to have a closed mind to new things. Because we live in a world that is always changing. As it's changing we need to be changing too."

Recommended for you