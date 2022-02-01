Helping His Hands sets up page on TikTok to help recruit volunteers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The non-profit has started a page on TikTok. Helping His Hands joined the social media platform in the last month. The page comes as part of a larger effort to build its volunteer base.
For the last year, the organization has been working with video game players and streamers across the country. These folks can help out when a disaster hits their area. They supply vital information for volunteers who are heading to their area. Sometimes they also get the word out about Helping His Hands.
Getting the word out has become a big goal for director Scott Shipman. He's been getting the organization a good representation on other social media platforms. But Shipman says TikTok is the next important step. Making sure their message is getting out to the youth of the country.
Shipman says, "When someone suggests something I don't want to shut that down. I don't want to have a closed mind to new things. Because we live in a world that is always changing. As it's changing we need to be changing too."