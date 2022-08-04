Helping His Hands Disaster Response sends supplies to Kentucky after catastrophic flood

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, many need help.
People across the nation are pitching in to help in different ways, from donating to heading down to Kentucky themselves to help.
Helping His Hands Disaster Response in Vincennes is sending supplies to people in need. The Christian group is sending supplies to Jackson, Kentucky.
The organization started stocking up on supplies once they got word of the disaster. With the help from churches and people in the community, they were able to fill up a truck full of supplies.
Victims of flooding will be getting hygiene and disaster relief kits.
If you're interested in donating or volunteering, you can find out here.