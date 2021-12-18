Helping families in need just in time for the holidays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 600 more local families will not go hungry over the holidays. This is all thanks to volunteers stepping up to help over in Clay County this weekend.
On Saturday, volunteers from Duke Energy, the Clay County YMCA, and several other organizations helped pack and deliver hundreds of holiday food packages.
This is all funded by a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
Organizers say 600 kids and families in the Wabash Valley will have food on the dinner table for the next two weeks.
This is just one way volunteers hope to make a positive impact on others heading into Christmas day.