Help Wabash Valley Crew build a new boathouse, how you can donate

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Crew continues to raise money for a new boathouse facility.
Now, a local foundation is helping out in a huge way!
The Wabash Valley Foundation has established a challenge grant through Dec. 31. The grant will match every dollar donated, up to $150,000.
Any business, organization, or individual can give through this opportunity.
President of Wabash Valley Crew, Jim Owen, says building a boathouse will take both the program and the community to the next level!
"Open this up for the entire community for rowing for adults interested in that activity. Also, kayaking and canoeing. Maybe trips to Dewey Point and that kind of thing," Wabash Valley Crew President Jim Owen said.
The plan is to build the boathouse in Fairbanks Park! If you are interested in donating, click here.