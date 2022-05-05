Help 'Paint the Town Pink' with Mother's Day gift that supports breast cancer care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can grab a Mother's Day gift while supporting breast cancer care.
Friday, the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization is sponsoring the annual Paint The Town Pink Carnation sale.
Volunteers spent time on Thursday fluffing the carnations to get them ready for purchase. Organizer Coral Cochran says this year the organization had difficulty getting the amount of flowers wanted, but those involved are still ready to see the community support.
Proceeds will be used for mammograms for women who are uninsured and underinsured, gasoline cards to get to doctor appointments, sleeves for lymphedema, free wigs for all women on chemo, a coping kit containing a pink satin pillowcase along with a drainage tube bag, a soft pink pillow, and a soft seatbelt cover. The surgeons and oncologists hand these items out, along with literature on coping. Free wigs, turbans, and caps are available at Hope, Hux, Providence and Regional Cancer Centers.
The dark and light pink carnations will be sold for $1.25 each (or donations will be accepted) beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the following locations:
- Baesler's
- Meadows Shopping Center: MCL and Ace Hardware
- Big Lots (North Plaza Shopping Center)
- Union Hospital Lobby
- Main Entrance at Haute City Center Shopping Mall
- West side of the new Terre Haute Convention Center
- First Farmers Bank & Trust at Honey Creek and at St. Rd. 46 locations, and in Brazil, at 1519 East National
Carnations will be sold in front of WTHI-TV at 800 Ohio Street beginning at 6:30 a.m., until all are sold.
Carnation arrangements in vases, corsages and small carnation bowls will also be available for purchase.