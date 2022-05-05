Help 'Paint the Town Pink' with Mother's Day gift that supports breast cancer care

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute,
Clinton, Riverton.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash River
in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several
days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute,
Clinton, Riverton.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash River
in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several
days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY, MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport, Montezuma, Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

White River at Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the White and
Wabash Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the
next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Help 'Paint the Town Pink' with Mother's Day gift that supports breast cancer care

  • Updated
  • 0
Paint the Town Pink Carnation Sales

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can grab a Mother's Day gift while supporting breast cancer care.

Friday, the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization is sponsoring the annual Paint The Town Pink Carnation sale. 

Volunteers spent time on Thursday fluffing the carnations to get them ready for purchase. Organizer Coral Cochran says this year the organization had difficulty getting the amount of flowers wanted, but those involved are still ready to see the community support.

Proceeds will be used for mammograms for women who are uninsured and underinsured, gasoline cards to get to doctor appointments, sleeves for lymphedema, free wigs for all women on chemo, a coping kit containing a pink satin pillowcase along with a drainage tube bag, a soft pink pillow, and a soft seatbelt cover. The surgeons and oncologists hand these items out, along with literature on coping. Free wigs, turbans, and caps are available at Hope, Hux, Providence and Regional Cancer Centers.

The dark and light pink carnations will be sold for $1.25 each (or donations will be accepted) beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the following locations:

  • Baesler's
  • Meadows Shopping Center: MCL and Ace Hardware
  • Big Lots (North Plaza Shopping Center)
  • Union Hospital Lobby
  • Main Entrance at Haute City Center Shopping Mall
  • West side of the new Terre Haute Convention Center
  • First Farmers Bank & Trust at Honey Creek and at St. Rd. 46 locations, and in Brazil, at 1519 East National

Carnations will be sold in front of WTHI-TV at 800 Ohio Street beginning at 6:30 a.m., until all are sold.

Carnation arrangements in vases, corsages and small carnation bowls will also be available for purchase. 

Recommended for you