"Hearts are heavy right now." ISU students express their pain after weekend crash kills three

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The impact of Sunday's tragic crash that left three Indiana State University students dead will be felt by many for a long time.

Some of the hardest hit are the students who have to walk the sidewalks of campus for their first full week of school understanding three students are no longer with them.

News 10 spent the day walking those same sidewalks with ISU students, talking about the impact this tragedy will have on their school and the community.

From those conversations, it's clear that there is a feeling on campus that does not seem real.

Kenyon Sholty, Indiana State senior, spoke on what he has seen from fellow Sycamores since the accident.

"Hearts are heavy right now," he said. "You can just tell, just looking around right now, that the energy is not like it was before."

A campus in pain: Three Indiana State University students killed, and two more hurt in crash A crash early Sunday morning sent shockwaves through the Indiana State University campus - and beyond. That's as three students from the school were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Riley.

Will Fouty, another ISU student, said his professors did not shy away from the conversation and let their students know they are there for them.

'the first two classes I had this morning it was immediately the first think the professor brought up," he said. "I do have classes with football players and it was definitely heartbreaking to see their reaction."

Fouty later explained that because of this accident, he now ha a new perspective on talking to the ones you love before it is too late.

"Of course, it makes you think, like, it could always happen to me, happen to my friends, my family members," he said. "You always want to make sure you are telling your people how much you love them because you never know when their last day is going to be."

Sholty expressed how hopeful he is that the ISU and Terre Haute community will be the shoulder to cry on that so many are in need of right now.

"I just hope that the university, the alumni, the students. [and] the faculty are able to wrap their arms around the people that really need it most right now."

Counseling is available for ISU students. News 10 will continue to bring you coverage as new information rolls out.