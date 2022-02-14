Heart attack warning signs during American Heart Month

EFFINGHAM, IL (WTHI) - February is American heart month. It's a time for people across the country to focus on maintaining a healthy heart. That's why local cardiologists are reminding you the signs of a heart attack.
Cardiologists at Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital say sometimes people don't even realize what they're feeling is a heart attack.
This is how the pain can be described:
- Discomfort felt in the center of the chest. They say this pain and discomfort could last for a few minutes or come and go and increase over time. Additionally, the pain will feel worse with activity. They say other discomforts may be commonly felt in the inner arm, jaw or teeth.
If you are ever experiencing heart attack symptoms always call 911 immediately.