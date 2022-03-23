Hearings are delayed for a teenager charged with murder

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hearings are delayed again for a teenager charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Chloe Carroll.
It's part of the process to potentially move the suspect to adult court.
He was 15 at the time of the shooting.
The hearings were originally set for March 24 and 25.
They're now set for May 25 and 26.
The hearing will take place in Vigo County Superior Court Division II.
Police say 15-year-old Carroll was shot and killed in Terre Haute outside a gas station in July.
Another teenager has already been waived to adult court in this case.
Cody Scherb faces charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.