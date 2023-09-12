"Hearing screams from the streets," Locals share their experiences with Morocco's deadly earthquake

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to many people with links to Morocco. News 10 spoke with two men about what it was like to watch the devastating earthquake unfold from afar.
Younes El-Mouher has lived in Terre Haute for eight years. When he saw what was happening in his home country, his first thought was of his loved ones in Morocco.
"After 30 minutes of the event, I was able to talk to them. They had, of course, quite a serious scare," said Younes.
And Younes wasn't alone in this experience.
El-Houchin Chaqra is originally from Morocco but lives in Terre Haute, working at Indiana State University as the Director of Internation Studies.
He says he was on the phone face timing his mother and sister when the earthquake started.
"Suddenly, you see the ground start shaking and hearing screams from the streets," said Chaqra.
Younes and Chaqra's family were fortunate enough to make it through the chaos, but thousands of others weren't so lucky.
"This teacher, that all the kids in her school, for example, that small village, they all passed away. They were all dead," said Chaqra.
While the quake hit south of Marrakesh the hardest, Younes shared that its impact gripped the entire country.
"My family lives in Salah, it's a remote area which is very far away from the epicenter. Still, the building of my home was shaking for two minutes," said Younes.
Morocco has suffered several earthquakes in the past, but nothing prepared Younes's family for what happened.
"Two minutes of a lot of concern and not knowing what to do. The fact that they're not used to natural disasters like this was definitely very hard to manage because the education [of what to do in an emergency] wasn't there or wasn't really common," said Younes.
Since the dust has settled, Younes says his family described scenes of destruction. Most of the buildings and temples were not able to withstand the activity.
He says rescue efforts are ongoing.
"We've almost become desensitized to reacting to such events until, unfortunately, it hits close to home, and then you feel and understand the importance of how a little effort can go a long way," said Younes.
If you wish to support and provide relief for the individuals and families impacted... You can donate here.