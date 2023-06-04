Hear from some of the VCSC high school valedictorians

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's graduation season, and local grads are taking the stage! On Sunday, West Vigo, Terre Haute North Vigo, and Terre Haute South Vigo High Schools held ceremonies.
News 10 caught up with some of the valedictorians from each school! Here are some inspirational words from the outstanding young men and women.
Katelyn Fennell earned the prestigious title of valedictorian at West Vigo High School.
Fennell shared a message with her graduating class, "Enjoy the moments as they happen because they will soon be memories."
As for what's next -- "I'm going to go to ISU and majoring in pre-med and hopefully later become a doctor," Fennell said.
Over at the Hulman Center, Terre Haute North Vigo and South Vigo High Schools held ceremonies.
"Two words -- live uncomfortably. Making the decision to put yourself in an uncomfortable situation rather than staying in your comfort zone," Terre Haute South Valedictorian Angus Stergar said.
"Gratitude for the people that I've met, the experiences that I've had, and also the opportunities that have been opened up for me in the future," Terre Haute South Valedictorian Marin Manning said.
"Time and overcoming obstacles -- how the class of 2023 specifically has over long, and short periods of time overcame many obstacles," Terre Haute South Valedictorian Nicholas Caldwell said.
"Remember the good times you had and continue to live life to the fullest. Everybody here can do what they believe they can do as long as you apply yourself," Terre Haute North Valedictorian Arianna Foster said.
"Really taking in the time that we had in high school and how much fun we had, and to just go into the world expecting the same thing out of new experiences," Terre Haute North Valedictorian Lily Holder said.