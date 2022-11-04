Healthcare workers continue to struggle mentally after the Covid-19 pandemic

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers struggled with mental health and stress.

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers faced the worst of the pandemic while trying to keep a clear headspace.

Mental Health America conducted a survey during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

MHA collected data from over a thousand healthcare workers across the country.

At the peak of the pandemic, 93 percent of healthcare workers reported feeling high levels of stress. Eighty-two percent said they lived with emotional exhaustion. Thirty-nine percent reported not having enough emotional support.

Local nurse Kayla McDonald spoke on her experience during the height of the pandemic and how she dealt with the struggles that came with it.

"I found that, you know, there was a lot of change, and you had to adapt pretty quickly, but, you know, that's when teamwork is really important," McDonald said.

During the pandemic, she worked on the floor at Regional Hospital and experienced the effects of COVID-19 firsthand.

"The mental health - I did notice that I had some problems with my anxiety getting worse," she told us.

However, McDonald did not stay quiet.

"I found that it's good not to isolate. It's pretty easy to get off of work and just go home and chill. And then you go back the next day and do it all over again."

McDonald says that her family was her number one support system. She also got into some new hobbies outside of work and is doing just fine now.

However, healthcare workers across the country deal with mental health today.

McDonald wants people to know that help is available.

"I think the biggest thing is just not stay silent. It's okay to say you're struggling. It's okay to say you need help."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please call 211 to talk with someone who can help.