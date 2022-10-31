"Healthcare is not really affordable without health insurance." Open enrollment period for health insurance opening up

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- The time to shop for healthcare is now!
Open enrollment is the only time of year when you can purchase healthcare. But, this does not include those who get insurance through their workplace or are eligible for medicare or Medicaid.
The open enrollment period for healthcare is November 1st, and there are a few things you need to know before purchasing a plan for 2023.
NEW CHANGES
With a new year comes new changes. For the 2023 enrollment period, the family glitch has been solved.
Now, if you receive health insurance through an employer, but find it unaffordable, you can purchase insurance through the marketplace.
Additionally, subsidies have also increased for 2023. There is now no income cap for the subsidies.
Take Your Time & Research
The open enrollment period ends on January 15th. Experts recommend using that time to pick the best plan for you.
News10 spoke with Louise Norris, a health policy analyst for health insurance.org. She said you should look closely at each plan to make sure it still meets your needs.
"The thing is to make sure you're shopping," she said. "Make sure you're looking at all the plans. Don't assume anything. Don't assume your provider network is staying the same next year. Don't assume your covered drug list is staying the same. Make sure you're putting a little time in."
If need be, Norris said to find help. A local insurance broker or navigator should be able to help you.
Overall, Norris said it's important to have a healthcare plan to help take care of your needs, especially in times of distress.
"If and when that catastrophe happens," she said. "I mean it would bankrupt most people. Healthcare is not really affordable without health insurance."
Click here for more on healthinsurance.org.
Click here to find plans, brokers, and more.