Your support needed for member of News 10 family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved and cherished member of the News 10 family is facing severe health issues, and your support is needed to aid in his recovery.
Chris Essex is the Digital Content Director and Digital Executive Producer for WTHI-TV. Essex has been a vital part of the digital department for more than a decade. Always experimenting with new ways to reach and engage the Wabash Valley, Chris is best known for his work on WTHITV.com and the News 10 social media pages. He joined WTHI-TV in 2004 and has worked in production and as a photojournalist, winning several awards.
News Director and Anchor Susan Dinkel says, "Challenges are not new to Chris, and this latest episode has only made him stronger. I admire him for his fight to win, live and overcome defeat."
Essex, as he is often referred to, has been battling serious health issues for more than a year. He had made great strides when he was sidelined once again in February and was, once again, admitted to the hospital. His condition quickly deteriorated. His medical team worked to revive him multiple times, and he was placed on a ventilator. Chris underwent several procedures, including surgeries, during his month-long stay.
Anchor Rondrell Moore says, "This newest chapter is just the latest in a series of mountains he's been challenged to climb. I fully believe he'll successfully scale this one as well!"
His coworkers say his dry sarcasm and fearless jabs rank high among his best qualities.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Orpurt says, "I don't know anyone who likes a practical joke better than Essex. More times than I can remember, I was the subject of those pranks. They only made me love him more!"
Anchor Patrece Dayton says, "His wonderful wit and his love of practical jokes keeps us all smiling and on our toes! We can't wait for him to come back and brighten up the place!"
Chris has been a leading force in the news department, guiding many new journalists over the years. Dayton describes Essex as a fixture in the newsroom. Moore calls him incredibly dedicated.
Producer Allanee Quick says, "He is one of my biggest mentors, but more importantly, my friend. Chris has helped shape me professionally. His humor can help brighten the room in the most stressful moments."
Orpurt says, "One thing that stands out for me is that Chris has always been there for me when I've needed him. He is a good friend, indeed."
Dinkel says, "Chris has a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone!"
Greater than his dedication to his craft and the News 10 audience is his love for his family, including his wife Ami and son Alex.
Sports Anchor Marty Ledbetter says, "Even as he was battling for his life, I truly believed he'd make it because his love for Alex and Ami is so strong that there was no way he was going anywhere without a fight."
Those who love Chris want him to have every opportunity to heal without worry or distraction. In an effort to support Essex and his family, a benefit pancake breakfast and silent auction are planned for April 9 at Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute from 8 to 10 a.m.
Quick says, "He gives so much to everyone. Now, it's time for us to rally around our friend."
Ledbetter says, "I know he has a long road ahead of him, and it won't be easy, but with our love and support, I believe he will once again come out the other side stronger."
Several businesses, organizations, and individuals have contributed wonderful items for the auction.
You can also support by contributing to the Chris Essex Fundraiser at Fifth Third Bank locations.