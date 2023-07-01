UPDATE: 911 dispatch successfully moved to THPD, operational

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 has learned Vigo County Central Dispatch is once again operational. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says operations were moved to the Terre Haute Police Department. Work to restore power to the dispatch center is ongoing.
PREVIOUS STORY:
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to Vigo County Central Dispatch and 911 calls are being rerouted to other area emergency responders.
According to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, the county’s dispatch center sustained damage Saturday morning. A storm rolled through the area and Switzer says it is possible the building was struck by lightning. He says power is coming to the building and a possible blown transformer switch could be to blame for the outage. It could be a couple hours before crews are able to fix the issue and restore power.
Vigo county emergency calls are now being transferred to other agencies and communities like Indiana State University, Clay County, Sullivan County and Vermillion County. Switzer explains that the county was already taking in a higher volume of calls following Thursday afternoon’s storm that knocked out power to upwards of thirty-eight thousand customers.
Switzer is urging the public to only call 911 for true emergencies. Calls about power outages should be directed to Duke Energy.