Travel Advisory issued for Greene County due to dangerous heat

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley county has issued a Travel Advisory due to dangerous heat.
According to the Greene County Emergency Management Agency, Commissioner Nathan Abrams issued the advisory Thursday and is asking drivers to limit travel.
Abrams says there is an increased risk of car breakdowns which could lead to people being stuck for long periods of time in dangerous weather conditions. He is also concerned for the health of first responders who would have to risk their own safety to answer service calls.
Abrams is urging drivers to bring water and a charged cell phone if they must travel.