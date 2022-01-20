'The policy is prejudice and we don't need to have it' Calls are being made to amend the blood donor policy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says its inventory is at crisis levels. The group says doctors are being forced to decide which patients receive blood transfusions. It's led to a call to change guidance for certain donors.
According to the FDA, gay and bisexual men have to abstain from sex for 3-months before they can give blood. Before 2020 they had to wait a whole year. Many are calling for those restrictions to be done away with.
William Edwards came out as gay when he was 17-years-old. He wants to be able to give back to his community by giving blood. But, he doesn't want to under the current FDA policy.
"It makes me feel sad that we are still culturally in a place where that's something that we have to be concerned about. The policy is prejudice and we don't need to have it."
The policy states gay and bisexual men have to abstain for 3-months from sex before they can give blood. But he adds the entire nation is in such great need of blood he and so many others could provide.
"it's a shame because it's something that everyone should be able to do because it's lifesaving, so it's unfortunate that people have been not allowed to do that."
He says he thinks this policy stems from fear. Edwards adds they've come so far for this stigma to be a problem.
"I think that it's especially important because a lot of people have worked really hard and even given their lives to get us to a point where we know that gay and bisexual men should be able to give blood without fear that was associated with our blood in the past."
He also says it isn't fair because "straight" people don't have to adhere to any restrictions, only gay and bisexual men.
"Anyone of a different sexual orientation, mainly heterosexual people, can have sex of any kind regardless of safe sex practices or not and walk in the front door and give blood."
Places like the American Red Cross and Versiti Blood Center are all pushing for changes to be amended to this policy.