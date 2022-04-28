Support for cancer patients offered at local hospital

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital is offering help to cancer patients, their friends and family. Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois has a Cancer Friendship Group.
Those behind the group create a safe space to talk about cancer and provide encouragement. The group meets at 10 a.m. local time on the fourth Tuesday of each month. It is free to attend.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Abby Barrett says, "When they have a place that they can go to where everyone's experiencing sort of common symptoms and common fears, I think they feel a little bit more at ease with dealing with the diagnoses."
For more information about this group, call Horizon Health at 217-466-4862.