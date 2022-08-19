New domestic violence support group to be offered soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Domestic violence survivors will soon have a new resource for support.
The Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA, is launching a support group. A staff member, who is also a survivor, will lead meetings to offer a safe space for people to heal.
Executive Director Emily Murray says, "I know that this is something that survivors ask for all the time. Our community partners ask for this sort of service all the time so I know that it's something that really is needed, it's really a service that's needed."
The women only survivor support group will meet on Thursdays starting next month. Meetings will happen at the Vigo County public library between 6 and 7 o’clock in the evening.
You can learn more on CODA's Facebook page or by calling 1-800-566-CODA.