Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday /8:15 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday /8:15 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals

  • 0
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals

Naomi Judd (left), seen here in March 2013 in Los Angeles, died of a self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died.

The younger Judd appeared in an interview with Diane Sawyer, which aired on Thursday on "Good Morning America." She said her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother.

"She used a weapon," Ashley Judd said. "A firearm. So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing."

She and her sister Wynonna Judd announced on April 30 that they had lost their mother "to the disease of mental illness." She was 76.

Ashley Judd said she and her family wanted to shed light on mental illness, explaining that it is "important to make the distinction between the loved one and the disease."

Judd said the family reluctantly shared the cause of death before it became public in some other way. She also revealed that she was the one who discovered her mother, who had been outspoken about her battle with depression, after it happened.

"I have both grief and trauma from discovering her," said Judd, who began the interview by thanking everyone for the support she and her family have received in the wake of their grief.

The matriarch died the day before she and her daughter Wynonna, who made up the country music duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ashley Judd said her mother "couldn't hang on" to be recognized by her peers.

"That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her," Judd said. "Because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn't penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing."

The Judd sisters attended the ceremony and honored their mother.

CMT will air a televised memorial for Judd on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.