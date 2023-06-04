Medical professionals encourage CPR certification during CPR and AED Awareness Week

(AP) - June 1-7 is known as National CPR and AED Awareness Week!
Medical professionals from Purdue Global report that over 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest each year. These incidents often happen outside of doctor's offices or hospitals.
That makes the use of CPR and AED's crucial in saving someone from cardiac arrest. Melissa Burdi is the VP and Dean of the Purdue Global School of Nursing. She urges people to get CPR and AED certified.
"The key message is that you don't have to be a healthcare provider to take CPR courses and to become certified. Anyone can learn CPR," said Burdi.
Burdi says that you can get certified at local fire departments, hospitals, or schools.