Local 'haunter' raising money for sick kids through Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) – There are good people, doing good work all across the Wabash Valley. An Odon, Indiana man is using his love of Halloween to help sick kids, and you can help.
David Self describes himself as a Haunter, "Somebody who maybe goes a little overboard on Halloween and puts a little more effort into it than the average person."
His home on North West Street is riddled with the undead and ghoulish gourds. The devilish display draws hundreds each fall.
"I like that people stop by and we can talk. I feel like it brings the community together and I like that."
Self hopes to capitalize on his captivating creation as skeletons stir from their graves.
"I like all my guys. I don't show favoritism. They're all a part of my plans so I like all of them."
For the first time, he's taking part in Skeletons for St. Jude, a fundraiser supporting sick kids.
"There's kids out there that aren't going to get to trick or treat and maybe the dollar you spend this year will get them trick or treating next year."
Spectators seeking a shock from Scary Poppins, Grave Digger, and Heads up Harry need only scan the QR code planted in the yard to donate to the cause. All the money goes to St. Jude.
Self tweaks his eerie exhibit each week to keep visitors coming back for more. He hopes to raise $500 during his spine-tingling debut.
"Community is important and when we have an opportunity, to take advantage of it."
The Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser is only in its second year nationally. Visit Skeletons on North West Street on Facebook to see the QR code if you'd like to donate but can't make it to Odon.