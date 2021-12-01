Last Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, but for the second year in a row celebrations look different

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, but this year's celebrations look different.
The United Hebrew Congregation normally has a big latke
party.
They have had to cancel it the last two years due to COVID-19.
Now, families are having individual celebrations.
Many are face-timing family members to light their candles on their menorahs, making potato pancakes or 'latkes,' and some are giving out gifts.
Betsy Frank is the president of the congregation, she he wants people to know Hanukkah is not meant to compete with Christmas.
"It's not the Jewish Christmas at all, it celebrates the military victory of the Maccabees over the Greek Syrians and restoring the temple in Jerusalem," Frank said.
If you'd like to learn more about Hanukkah, we've linked you to a good resource here.