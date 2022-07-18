Inside Indiana’s abortion debate ahead of special session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Hoosier republican lawmakers have been tight-lipped about plans to restrict abortion access when they return for a special session in a week.
The hush discussion is proving frustrating for democrats who say the public needs to know now what Indiana’s republican supermajority intends to change. One republican says he has not seen a bill yet, but expects to soon. He says he supports an abortion law that allows for exceptions for the health of the pregnant person, but not for rape and incest.
"I think that's the most concerning part about this whole thing is again, we're a week away and we still don't have any details."
State Representatives Tonya Pfaff, a democrat representing Terre Haute, and Bruce Borders, a republican representing Jasonville, will be among the state lawmakers debating abortion restrictions. Indiana will be the first state to potentially legislate a ban on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
State Rep. Pfaff says, "No details have been released and, you know, I think people are just sitting around wondering what's going on."
Terre Haute Attorney Jim Bopp represents the National Right to Life Committee. Bopp created a model abortion law that would ban all abortion, with the only exception being to save the life of the pregnant person. It's a framework Pfaff says she expects to see.
Pfaff says, "As far as the specifics, myself and everyone else would like to know what are we going to do with it? Are we going to change it? Are we going to go there? I mean, exactly what are we going to do?"
"The bottom line is I have to wait until I see Liz Brown's bill to know exactly what she's going to put in."
State Rep. Borders says Pfaff is not the only one who has not seen the new legislation -- he hasn't either. However, he has heard Republican State Senator Liz Brown, of Fort Wayne, is working on a bill. He thinks he could see it by the middle of this week and expects it will include exceptions for rape and incest.
State Rep. Borders says, "I've always been a proponent for protecting the life of the mother and I understand peoples' concerns about the rape and incest thing, I absolutely understand that because those are horrible mitigating circumstances, and it's not that I'm uncaring about that, but I'm also looking at this as two lives. I do have a problem with putting those exceptions in at this point."
Whether or not exceptions are included in State Sen. Brown’s original bill, Borders says he thinks they will be added to a final draft in order to get enough support, even from republicans.
Like Bopp's model law, Borders says he thinks Indiana’s version will include criminal penalties, but not against those seeking the abortion.
Borders says, "Most of it would be directed at those who perform an abortion who know that it was in violation of law."
He says lawmakers will also discuss financial support for medical care and single parents. He predicts a hundred million dollars in funding to start, with more up for discussion during the next regular session in November.
"Right now, democrats are just trying to have a seat at the table."
Of the lawmakers representing Wabash Valley counties, Pfaff is the only democrat and the only woman.
She says, "I see so many different sides of this and this particular issue affects us all. I mean, we're talking about major health care changes and my perspective is different than a lot of peoples' and that's okay but what we need to do is we need all perspectives to make the best law possible for the Hoosiers."
Borders says he is not concerned about having enough time to review the legislation. The special session begins July 25 and is expected to last two weeks, however, Borders says it could go longer and lawmakers were told to expect to work Saturdays.