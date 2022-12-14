Hospitals dealing with "increased traffic" due to flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Wabash Valley hospitals are reporting “increased traffic” due to what is being dubbed the “tripledemic.”
Hospitals across the country are dealing with cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, as well as COVID-19 and influenza. Many hospitals are full with few beds available.
A spokesperson for Union Health in Terre Haute says the hospital emergency room is full each day. At any given time, five to thirty patients may be waiting for beds to open up in other parts of the hospital.
Flu cases seem to be the biggest cause for the increase in traffic.
Union Health says it has not seen this many cases in at least the last decade. Twenty flu patients were admitted Monday. Four of those cases were sent to the Intensive Care Unit. The Union spokesperson says the most flu cases she can ever remember be admitted in a single day previously was seven. Other Union offices are also seeing many flu cases but the spokesperson says the number of cases overall has flattened compared to two weeks ago.
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes says the number of flu cases has remained consistent over the past few weeks. A spokesperson says seven patients were in the hospital with the flu Monday. Another patient is believed to have the flu and RSV. Infection Prevention Coordinator Laura Mcbee says many of the flu patients have not been vaccinated.
Union Health says it was seeing a record number of RSV cases four weeks ago but that number has since fallen dramatically. Good Samaritan says two patients were in the hospital with RSV Monday.
As for COVID-19, Union says it is average twenty-two positive tests per day across the system and eleven people are currently hospitalized. A spokesperson says this is up from November but not as bad as the numbers seen during the January Omicron surge. Good Samaritan is reporting three COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Terre Haute Regional Hospital is also reporting increased traffic due to the tripledemic and is warning of increased wait times in the emergency room. It is asking everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, avoid others who may be sick, and practice good hygiene.