Hospital offers support group for those living with Parkinson's Disease

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital is offering support to people living with Parkinson's Disease and those who love them. The debilitating disease impacts the nervous system and results in tremors.
Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois is offering a Parkinson's Support Group. Patients and caregivers are invited. The group meets at 2 p.m. local time the first and third Wednesdays of each month inside the Life Center on the main campus. This is a free opportunity to connect and learn.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Terra Ogle says, "It's such an isolating disease and I think being able to be with other people who have it and to hear other perspectives about what it looks like for the caregivers, it's been a real support for the caregivers who come, too. We have a lot of parents, kids, siblings, things like that."
For more information about this group, call Horizon Health at 217-466-4170.