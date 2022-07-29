Amid the Indiana abortion debate, the Indiana Hospital Association calls for physician protections

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Legislators in Indiana are debating abortion rights at a special session in Indianapolis.
The Senate has drafted a bill that would ban abortion in most situations.
Some lawmakers proposed removing exceptions for victims of rape and incest, but that amendment failed to get enough support.
Under the proposed bill, a woman could get an abortion if the pregnancy seriously threatened her health.
Any abortion that doesn't fall under the proposed exceptions would be a level 5 felony. Doctors who perform those abortions could also be charged.
In response, the Indiana Hospital Association issued a statement on the special session.
The organization called for "physician protections" to be included in abortion legislation.