911 dispatch successfully moved to THPD, operational

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Vigo, Clay, western Owen, southeastern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties through 830 PM EDT... At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Brazil to 13 miles southeast of Terre Haute to 8 miles north of Linton. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Brazil around 815 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 15 and 36. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southwestern and west central Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH