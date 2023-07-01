911 dispatch successfully moved to THPD, operational

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
429 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
JOHNSON               MADISON               MARION
MORGAN                RUSH                  SHELBY

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                VERMILLION
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG,
FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR,
SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE,
UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
Clay, western Owen, southeastern Parke and southwestern Putnam
Counties through 830 PM EDT...

At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Brazil to 13 miles
southeast of Terre Haute to 8 miles north of Linton. Movement was
northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Brazil around 815 PM EDT.

This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 15 and 36.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for
southwestern and west central Indiana.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

911 dispatch successfully moved to THPD, operational

  • Updated
  • 0
Central Dispatch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 has learned Vigo County Central Dispatch is once again operational. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says operations were moved to the Terre Haute Police Department. Work to restore power to the dispatch center is ongoing. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

Vigo County 911 without power - here's what that means for you

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to Vigo County Central Dispatch and 911 calls are being rerouted to other area emergency responders.

According to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, the county’s dispatch center sustained damage Saturday morning. A storm rolled through the area and Switzer says it is possible the building was struck by lightning. He says power is coming to the building and a possible blown transformer switch could be to blame for the outage. It could be a couple hours before crews are able to fix the issue and restore power.

Vigo county emergency calls are now being transferred to other agencies and communities like Indiana State University, Clay County, Sullivan County and Vermillion County. Switzer explains that the county was already taking in a higher volume of calls following Thursday afternoon’s storm that knocked out power to upwards of thirty-eight thousand customers.

Switzer is urging the public to only call 911 for true emergencies. Calls about power outages should be directed to Duke Energy.

