Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Health officials report breast milk shortages for Milk Banks

The Milk Bank
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Milk banks are in crucial need of milk.

Across the country, including Union Hospital, banks are seeing a surge in orders for breast milk. This means they need more donors.

Union Hospital tells us the milk bank in Indianapolis that processes the milk is running low. The hospital adds that the health of premature babies depends on the ability to overcome the shortage.

You can learn more or donate milk by calling the lactation department at Union Hospital. You can also click on this link.

