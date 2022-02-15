Health officials report breast milk shortages for Milk Banks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Milk banks are in crucial need of milk.
Across the country, including Union Hospital, banks are seeing a surge in orders for breast milk. This means they need more donors.
Union Hospital tells us the milk bank in Indianapolis that processes the milk is running low. The hospital adds that the health of premature babies depends on the ability to overcome the shortage.
You can learn more or donate milk by calling the lactation department at Union Hospital. You can also click on this link.