Health officials monitoring rising COVID-19 activity in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WTHI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that wastewater surveillance is detecting rising COVID-19 activity, while COVID-19 hospital admissions remain at a low level, according to the CDC.
The Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System, which is designed to monitor for levels of COVID-19, flu and RSV viruses in wastewater, is indicating moderate COVID activity across all sampling regions in Illinois.
"Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
Illinois has more than 200,000 courses of effective therapeutic medications, including Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, available through providers and pharmacies that will continue to be provided free of charge until supplies run out.
In addition, the CDC launched the Bridge Access Program this summer that will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments for uninsured and underinsured adults this fall. Illinoisans who experience COVID-19 symptoms can also access no cost-share telehealth services through the SIU School of Medicine Covid Test to Treat services, or by calling 217-545-5100.
The CDC is expected to issue guidance in September about the newly developed COVID-19 boosters.
IDPH is continuing to closely watch COVID-19 data, as well as monitoring other respiratory viruses, particularly flu and RSV, ahead of the fall and winter seasons.
"As we approach the fall, our residents will have access to a number of tools, including updated shots and treatments, that can help us avoid another tripledemic," Vohra said.