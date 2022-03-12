'He would want you to keep history from repeating itself' - Candles Holocaust Museum pays tribute to Walter Sommers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, The Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute celebrated the life of one very special man -- Walter Sommer's.
Walter Sommer's was many things.
He was a Holocaust survivor, a World War II veteran, a docent at Candles for over 20 years, and a friend to all.
Sommer's died on February 28th at the incredible age of 101-years-old.
During his lifetime he was known for being an agent of change.
Sommer's was vital to integrating Terre Haute in the 60s, and he also helped English language learners adapt to their new environments.
Organizers say Sommer's would always encourage people to keep learning.
"Walter would always want you to learn about the Holocaust, he would want you to keep history from repeating itself -- just learning about anything, and enjoy life," Education Director Leah Simpson.
Sommer's was known to always see the glass as half-full.
