'He would want you to keep history from repeating itself' - Candles Holocaust Museum pays tribute to Walter Sommers

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

East Fork White River from near Rivervale to near Williams.

White River from near Elliston to near Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Sunday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Tuesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'He would want you to keep history from repeating itself' - Candles Holocaust Museum pays tribute to Walter Sommers

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, The Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute celebrated the life of one very special man -- Walter Sommer's.

Walter Sommer's was many things.

A tribute to Walter Sommers

He was a Holocaust survivor, a World War II veteran, a docent at Candles for over 20 years, and a friend to all.

Sommer's died on February 28th at the incredible age of 101-years-old.

During his lifetime he was known for being an agent of change.

Sommer's was vital to integrating Terre Haute in the 60s, and he also helped English language learners adapt to their new environments.

Organizers say Sommer's would always encourage people to keep learning.

"Walter would always want you to learn about the Holocaust, he would want you to keep history from repeating itself -- just learning about anything, and enjoy life," Education Director Leah Simpson. 

Sommer's was known to always see the glass as half-full.

Click here to see his full obituary.

