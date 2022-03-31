"He will always be in my heart," - Local county honors lives lost to COVID-19

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly one million Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19. Hundreds of those lost lives come from right here in the Wabash Valley. To remember them, one local city is bringing the community together in a memorable way.
"Thank you for always, always me smile," Sherri Russell, a Vermillion County resident who recently lost her husband to the virus, said.
A decade full of smiles and laughs. That's what Sherri Russell says she will always remember of her late husband Jeff Russell.
In September, Jeff Russell fell ill and later passed away due to COVID-19. But his memory is still living on.
"He will always be in my heart because of what he did for everybody let alone for my family," Sherri Russell said.
To continue to keep people like Jeff Russell's memory alive, Vermillion County residents came together for a community Prayer Vigil on Thursday.
"We have lost 74 valuable people in Vermillion County and we wanted to find a way to honor them and to let them know that we do care," Peggie Parsons-Palmer, one of the event organizers, said.
Residents from across the county came together to share stories, songs, and prayers. County leaders also came to pay tribute to the lives lost including Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy.
Organizers say bringing the community together like this is very meaningful.
"I think it shows how caring Vermillion County is," Parsons-Palmer said.
This is all to show people like Jeff Russell will always be remembered.
"It means everything, not just for him but for everyone," Sherri Russell said.
You can stop by the Clinton Community Center to pay tribute to these local lives lost to the virus. There is a yellow heart memorial wall hanging there to honor all of them.