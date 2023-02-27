"He was an amazing kid" Local father talks importance of seeking mental health help, as suicides, calls for help increase

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - From inflation to education, the pandemic has caused many problems for people across the country.
Data from the Indiana Youth Institute shows the pandemic also hurt kids' mental health.
Calls to the Indiana Suicide Hotline by kids have been up since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 400 calls were made by 13–24-year-olds to the hotline in September 2020. That's more than double the number of calls made in March 2020.
That same year, 83 Hoosier kids between the ages of 10-19 died by suicide.
One local father says that rising numbers show more people are seeking help.
Mike Frey lost his son to suicide in 2020. He says since then, he's been encouraging kids and young adults to ask for the help they need.
"He was an amazing kid," Frey said.
Not a day goes by that Frey doesn't think about his son Cade. He says he wouldn't wish the emotions he feels every day on anyone.
"Losing someone to suicide is a lot different than if they were sick, or there was a car wreck or something like that. I don't know how to explain it, but it just really is, it really is different, and it's not a good club to be in," Frey said.
Researchers at nationwide children's hospitals recently found that in the United States, youth suicides increased during Covid-19.
The study also found significantly more suicides than expected among boys.
Out of the 80 kids that died by suicide in 2020, 66 were male.
Cade was one of them.
Now, Frey is making it his mission to bring awareness to the stigma surrounding men's mental health.
"Men don't want to ask for help. They don't want to be known as someone that went for help and didn't know how to handle the situation," Frey said.
While more and more people are using mental health services. Frey is hopeful it will translate to less tragedy down the line.
"That's the number one step right there, I believe. I am not a counselor. I am just a parent who has gone through this. But, if someone is willing to reach out for help, that means they don't want to end their life. They want help," Frey said.
Researchers also found that suicide rates for pre-teens increased as well.
If you need help, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or click here for resources,