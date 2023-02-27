"He was an amazing kid" Local father talks importance of seeking mental health help, as suicides, calls for help increase

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts Up To 40 MPH Possible Through Midnight...

Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible through midnight. These
winds will gradually diminish from southwest to northeast after
midnight as the pressure gradient relaxes.

"He was an amazing kid" Local father talks importance of seeking mental health help, as suicides, calls for help increase

  • Updated
  • 0
Adolescent suicides in several US states increased during the pandemic, research shows

Adolescent suicides in several US states increased during the pandemic, research shows.

 Paolese/Adobe Stock

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - From inflation to education, the pandemic has caused many problems for people across the country.

Data from the Indiana Youth Institute shows the pandemic also hurt kids' mental health.

Calls to the Indiana Suicide Hotline by kids have been up since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 400 calls were made by 13–24-year-olds to the hotline in September 2020. That's more than double the number of calls made in March 2020.

That same year, 83 Hoosier kids between the ages of 10-19 died by suicide.

One local father says that rising numbers show more people are seeking help.

Mike Frey lost his son to suicide in 2020. He says since then, he's been encouraging kids and young adults to ask for the help they need.

"He was an amazing kid," Frey said.

Not a day goes by that Frey doesn't think about his son Cade. He says he wouldn't wish the emotions he feels every day on anyone.

"Losing someone to suicide is a lot different than if they were sick, or there was a car wreck or something like that. I don't know how to explain it, but it just really is, it really is different, and it's not a good club to be in," Frey said.

Researchers at nationwide children's hospitals recently found that in the United States, youth suicides increased during Covid-19.

The study also found significantly more suicides than expected among boys.

Out of the 80 kids that died by suicide in 2020, 66 were male.

Cade was one of them.

Now, Frey is making it his mission to bring awareness to the stigma surrounding men's mental health.

"Men don't want to ask for help. They don't want to be known as someone that went for help and didn't know how to handle the situation," Frey said.

While more and more people are using mental health services. Frey is hopeful it will translate to less tragedy down the line.

"That's the number one step right there, I believe. I am not a counselor. I am just a parent who has gone through this. But, if someone is willing to reach out for help, that means they don't want to end their life. They want help," Frey said.

Researchers also found that suicide rates for pre-teens increased as well.

If you need help, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or click here for resources,

