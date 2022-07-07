"He was always putting people ahead of himself." Family, community gather to honor Detective Greg Ferency one year after his death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There were a lot of emotions in the Afterburner Brewing Company during a memorial for fallen Detective Greg Ferency a year after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

There were tears, laughs and lots of stories told.

The bar did toasts together to Ferency and listened to music in his honor.

Ferency's sister Shelley Klingerman says her brother was best known for his care for others.

"He was always putting people ahead of himself. Again, we'd probably say he's the best definition of humble," Klingerman said.

While there are still feelings of grief inside many people close to Ferency, Klingerman says Greg would want people to celebrate his life and legacy.

She says they are doing what her brother would want by gathering for music and drinks.

"I think today is all about bringing people who are close to him together, because it is, if you let it be sad, it's going to be sad and nobody likes to be alone when they're feeling that way," she said.

The memorial is put on by Project Vever Broken and Afterburner Brewing Company.

One of Afterburner's co-owners says he and the rest of the owners have military and law enforcement ties.

That is why they wanted to give back.

"Law enforcement and sense of service is something that's near and dear to our heart," Afterburner co-owner John Null said.

On the first anniversary of Ferency's death, his family says his legacy is very much alive.

"Some of the work I do today is truly inspired by what he did, because you just could tell that it made a difference, and that's what people really want, is to make a difference," Klingerman said.

Afterburner even made a special beer in honor of Ferency.