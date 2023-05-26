"He was a trucking legend." Many gather in southern Illinois to remember life of Troy Huddleston

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Many are gathering at the Jasper County, Illinois Fairgrounds to support the family and remember the life of Troy Huddleston.
"He was just the absolute best guy and the best dad you could ask for," said Troy's daughter, Alivia Huddleston.
Many describe Troy as a "trucking legend".
"Troy was big in the truck show world. He built this truck here. He also drove for Roadworx and he designed and built that truck here," said Troy's friend, David McKinney
Last summer, Troy unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack.
"He was going to a truck show. He called my mom and he was complaining that his chest was hurting and one of his arms was hurting," said McKinney.
Since Troy had such a positive impact on the trucking community, McKinney says everyone knew what they had to do.
For the last year, friends and fellow truckers began planning the Troy Huddleston Memorial Truck Show.
The family fun event features food trucks, tractor pulls, concerts, and of course a truck show.
"Guys are trying to get here from Florida, Wisconsin, and places like that. Trucks are coming from all over," said McKinney.
McKinney told News 10 a couple of hundred trucks are expected to show up.
The event will kick off on Friday night with a parade of lights.
Alivia says the support from everyone has meant so much to her and her family.
"It's a good feeling to know that we have people out there who have our backs no matter what."
There is no admission fee for the truck show.
Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the gate or online up until show time.
McKinney says all of the money raised will be given to Troy's family.