"He meant everything to me." Family of 16-year-old killed in Vermillion County crash to create scholarship in his name. Here's how you can help them

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Relatives of a 16-year-old North Vermillion student who was killed in a crash last spring are launching a scholarship in his memory.
Cameron Cheuvront's life was cut far too short after he was killed in a crash.
Now, his parents are helping build his legacy, in a way that will help others.
The lives of Cameron Cheuvront's family and friends were changed forever on a Wednesday morning last May.
Cheuvront was turning onto State Road 63 from State Road 234 when a semi blocked his sight, and he was hit by a tour bus.
Chreuvront later died at the hospital.
Cameron's dad Ty says since that tragic day, a part of him is missing.
"He meant everything to me. I mean, that's the only way I can put that. I don't know, I can't even add to that or I'll start crying," Ty said.
His step-mom Nikki says he was a bright kid, and one everyone loved to be around.
"Cameron really was like that. He honestly was the life of the party. You can ask any of his friends. Everyone always had a good time whenever Cameron was around," she said.
Although Cameron is no longer here to share his beaming personality, Ty and Nikki hope to carry on his legacy.
They're launching a scholarship in Cameron's name.
They've already seen quite a bit of support.
"The North Vermillion community has been amazing. Honestly, we can't even thank them enough," Nikki said.
They hope to give to those in need, which is something Ty says he tried to teach Cameron the importance of from an early age.
Ty says he can't find the words to describe how proud he was of his son for following those lessons.
"I'll never be able to get that out. Truth be told he was even better than I was. He probably went above and beyond a lot more than what I did. It does make me super super proud that he is my son, and I'll never forget him," he said.
Now, his family is taking the tragic event, and using it to make Cameron's name heard by helping others.
You'll want to get out your calendars and mark this date down, September 17 is when the Cheuvront family will be holding a scholarship fund benefit.
They say they have enough money to start the scholarship, but want to raise money to keep it going for years to come.
The benefit fund will be in the Clark Chevrolet dealership parking lot.
There will be a silent auction along with food and baked goods for sale.
There will also be live music and entertainment.
The family says they hope everyone from Vermillion County and surrounding areas can come to support the cause.
"The more we can get in there and get it going, the more benefit high school kids in this area and pretty much Vermillion County, Indiana and Illinois will benefit for years to come," Ty said.
If you need more information on the event or want to find out how to donate, click here.