"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue.
This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert.
The Spanish-American War veteran heroically saved a group of children in a department store fire at this exact location over a century ago.
This was the Havens and Geddes fire of 1898.
Herbert saved the lives of many but unfortunately didn't make it out himself.
The original monument was located here but was damaged. Now after years of restoration and being moved around, the monument finally found its home again.
"He is someone who is important to our Terre Haute history and someone who gave his life to protect other people selflessly. I think its important to not forget people like that," Ally Midgley, the executive director at Art Spaces, Inc. said.
The memorial is set to serve as a tribute to generosity and courage. The hope is to inspire the community with Herbert's story.