"He definitely saved lives no doubt about it" Prosecutors, legal experts say person who shot Greenwood Mall suspect was justified

INDIANA (WTHI) - As more information about the shooting is revealed, some local law experts have questioned whether the Greenwood bystander was justified in shooting the suspect.

Local officials say Elisjsha Dicken was justified in killing the suspect.

Officials say the 22-year-old that shot the suspect in the Greenwood Mall shooting did it legally.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says Elisjsha Dicken's actions in Greenwood prevented the situation from becoming worse.

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker A gunman who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them before a shopper shot and killed him, was a 20-year-old local man who was apparently facing eviction, authorities said Monday.

"He definitely, I mean, no doubt about it, because the shooter or suspect, whatever you want to call him was going to continue to shoot people. So, he definitely saved lives no doubt about it," Modesitt said.

Modesitt says Dicken is protected under an Indiana code called "use of force to protect person or property" as well as the state's "stand your ground laws".

Those give the right to use deadly force to protect yourself or another person in an event like an active shooting.

But, an Indiana University professor believes there are risks to carrying a gun in public.

"We have to remind ourselves that this is an unusual scenario, we shouldn't arm ourselves looking for a confrontation, it's wonderful that this gentleman was there and that he was able to save lives, but that is not the norm," Jody Madeira, a law professor at Indiana University said.

Madeira says despite the risks, she still feels that Dicken was justified under Indiana law.

Police: Shooter at Terre Haute apartment complex acted in self-defense, will not be charged Police say the man who shot someone at a Terre Haute apartment complex on Monday will not face any charges.

"What was out of the norm here wasn't the armed bystander with the pistol or the concealed handgun. What was out of the norm was the shooter that was carrying a long gun into the mall," she said.

Modesitt says that is because Indiana now has constitutional carry, which means law-abiding adults can carry a handgun in public without a license.

"The law in Indiana is now you can free carry. So now, it's up to each land owner and each business to regulate whether they're going to allow guns on their property or not," Modesitt said.

The Greenwood Mall does not allow guns on its property, but, the experts all said that Dicken cannot be charged for having a gun on the property.