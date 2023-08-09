"He certainly created a legacy..." Local philanthropist and businessman Max Gibson remembered by friends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Friends of local businessman and philanthropist Max Gibson are remembering him.
Gibson passed away this past weekend. Gibson, a graduate of Indiana State University, spent years in the Wabash Valley community, taking on various roles.
His years spent in banking are what led him to cross paths with Bat Caldwell. When News 10 asked Caldwell to describe Gibson, he said he remembered him as reserved.
"Very quiet," Caldwell said of Gibson. "Very humble. Certainly not pretentious at all."
While he was a quiet man, Gibson's contributions to the community spoke volumes.
Gibson played a crucial role in developing the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course. Thanks to the course, the Terre Haute and Vigo County region sees thousands of dollars, and people come to the area for various cross-country events.
A fellow friend of Gibson, John Perry, said that was Gibson's intention.
"He certainly wanted to support the community," Perry said. "He certainly has created a legacy that will support the area for many years and into the future."
Most importantly, Gibson was a family man. He leaves behind a wife, four adult children, Greg, Lisa, Jill, and Jamie, and many grandchildren.
Both Caldwell and Perry said Gibson was extremely loyal to them and his community. A trait Perry said made Gibson such an excellent example.
"I saw Max as a role model," Perry said. "As someone to look up to. Someone who had been successful but was willing to deal with anybody and everybody."
Caldwell hopes his humble and generous friend will forever be remembered for all he did.
"He just very quietly went about doing the work he wanted to do in the community," Caldwell said. "With his generosity, and he never really sought recognition for that."
The family has decided to hold private services but encourage the community to share memories here.