"Haute City Center is back" EBash moving to Haute City Center, plans to expand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business is moving across town with high hopes to pour new life into Haute City Center.
You may have seen for lease signs going up at EBash, but the business is not going too far.
It will be relocating just a few miles down the road inside the old Garfield Restaurant at the Haute City Center.
The old EBash space is hoping to be in Haute City Center in a week or so.
But, it will no longer be a room full of gaming computers, chairs and keyboards with a small food and drink bar.
Owner, Zack Johnson hopes his vision will bring more entertainment to Terre Haute.
"There's nothing to do in Terre Haute, that's what everybody says. There's nothing to do in Terre Haute. And honestly, it's kind of true. There's a few things to do here, but all the really cool things everybody's got to drive to Indianapolis to do," Johnson said.
Johnson wants to keep the gaming aspect while adding experiences.
More food and beverage options will add to the family atmosphere.
There will also be an axe-throwing bar, pinball and other games.
Kim Ingalsbe of Haute City Center says the new space is already looking good.
"Oh my goodness, the difference is night and day! You know, you pull into the Haute City Center now, you see three spaces that are going to be occupied," Ingalsbe said.
Ingalsbe says with people not wanting to travel far, this could be a saving grace for the mall.
"I'm going to say Haute City Center is back, yes! And I'm going to say with the gas prices, too, it's so important," she said.
When the new spaces open, Johnson says you will want to check them out.
"If you want something to do in Terre Haute, then get off your couch. Go out and do it," Johnson said.
Both EBash and the mall are hoping to use their prime location at US-41 and Interstate 70 to drive in more customers.