Harvest Safety - Farmers and drivers will share the same roads during harvest season

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You've probably seen large, slow farming equipment on local roads.
Those tractors, combines, grain carts, and large trucks can be hazards.
Local farmers say the biggest challenge they face is getting their equipment down narrow roads.
When you see farm equipment coming down the road -- be patient.
You may want to pass those tractors and trucks, but wait for them to pull into a safe area first.
Be sure the vehicle isn't making a left turn before passing it.
Avoid passing farm equipment near intersections, railroads, and bridges.
Accidents can cause financial damage. Unfortunately, sometimes those accidents also result in deaths. In 2020 three vehicle accidents with farm equipment in Indiana caused two fatalities.
"You'll hear a story where somebody crowded somebody off the road. a large piece of equipment is running off the road, standing financial damage to the piece of equipment. you'll hear vehicles coming up onto a piece of equipment way too fast," said Parke County Farm Bureau Member, Kevin Cox.
Farmers will also check their equipment before make sure their strobe lights are visible and working. They also run escorts to prevent any congestion on the road.
Cox also says harvest season is ramping up due to a delay in planting season. Therefore, expect to see many farming equipment on the road.