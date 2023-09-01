Harvest Market gets community ready for fall

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents welcomed the unofficial end of summer at the Hobnob Harvest Market at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
The vintage and homemade pop-up market supports creative entrepreneurs and promotes life in small town Midwest.
Founded in 2012 by Holly Snelling and her husband, Snelling said the market is the kind of place buyers can expect to find one-of-a-kind products.
"You can show from small business owners," she said. "You can shop for like the upcoming season. We try to get just ahead of a season, so that whatever is coming next is what you're seeing at the market."
The market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.