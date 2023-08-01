Hart Street in Vincennes could get makeover as early as next spring

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana community is looking at more ways to improve.
The City of Vincennes just applied for a grant to give another major street a makeover.
If the city is awarded money through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, work could begin on giving Hart Street a makeover as early as next spring.
The estimated cost for the project is 1.4 million dollars.
Through the grant, the city would only have to pay $700,000.
The plan is to redo Hart Street from Richard Bauer Drive near Lincoln High School down to 15th Street next to Hucks.
This includes repaving the road and adding sidewalks on the north side of the street.
Part of Kimmell Road, from Hart Street down past Walmart, will also be repaved.
It has not yet been decided if the road will need to be shut down in sections, like Washington Avenue, to work on the project.
