Harsh weather impacts annual Point-in-Time homeless count

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jan. 25 marked the Housing and Urban Development or "HUD" Point-in-Time Count for 2023.
It's a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a "single night" in January.
HUD provides assistance for the homeless and displaced. This includes resources like rapid re-housing, permanent housing support, and emergency shelters.
"Those things are funded per this count. So, it's very important to know who is living chronically homeless or literally homeless on our streets," Hamilton Center Care Coordinator Kelli Fuller said.
Fuller helps lead the count here in Vigo County.
She says the harsh elements made the process more difficult this year. She will have to extend the typically one-day count into two.
"Because of the weather being so severe, a lot of times people who are displaced find a place to be safe. So, they do not go out in the weather. So, we've had a little bit of a lower turn-out than normal," Fuller said.
She and her team collected data at Pathways, Gilbert Park, soup kitchens, the library and the transit station.
This year, a new location made it on their list.
"Restaurants, actually Taco Luv."
Taco Luv posted this to its Facebook page, and it blew up.
The restaurant reserved its dining room for Terre Haute's homeless community -- providing meals and warmth. That's where Kelli and News 10 stumbled upon Dawn and Steve. The two are currently living in their car.
"It made me feel like people still care by giving homeless people food, and some place warm to come and sit. It made me feel like there's still hope in the world," Dawn -- who is currently living in her car said.
Other counties in the region had to reschedule the count altogether due to the snow.
The results should be in between April and June of 2023.