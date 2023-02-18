"Harper's Hen House" - 7 year old is trying to sell enough eggs to by herself a boat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While most kids sell lemonade to earn money...
One local girl in Terre Haute is selling a major breakfast food staple.
Harper Phelps is a 7-year-old girl who enjoys selling farm fresh eggs to the community. Her goal is to sell enough eggs to buy herself a "boat."
Phelps has grown up with many animals, including horses, cats, sheep, and chickens.
When she got her chickens, she "Hatched" the idea to open "Harper's Hen House" in 2020.
Phelps knows egg prices have skyrocketed this year... Along with that, her prices have increased a $1 per dozen from last year. This was due to the increase in prices for bird feed and chickens. Now she is selling her eggs for $4 per dozen.
"A lot of people have been coming. They're taking advantage of our price because it's super low compared to what's in stores," said Phelps.
To set her apart from other competitors, Phelps says she puts a lot of hard work into her packaging and presentation for customers.
"We go out and get the eggs from the chickens... We put a little thank-you card with our stamp, my name, and a few hearts, and we put a little bow on them," said Phelps.
While Phelps already has one boat, her dream is to get an even bigger boat.
"Because I really like to go in the water, it's fun for me, and I also like fishing," said Phelps.
Eggs are her main seller, but Phelps sells more than just eggs.
"we're selling plants and sometimes vegetables and fruit."
Phelps says it's going to take a lot of eggs before she can buy herself a boat, but she hopes to accomplish her dream soon.